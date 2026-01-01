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2023 Lincoln Aviator

22,457 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve

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14401132

2023 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
22,457KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LM5J7XC8PGL03274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sand
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # MFLNI014A
  • Mileage 22,457 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
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705-759-4545

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$CALL

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Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2023 Lincoln Aviator