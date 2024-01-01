Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Lincoln Nautilus

20,046 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
20,046KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8K90PBL07666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # XG162A
  • Mileage 20,046 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maitland Ford Lincoln

Used 2023 Lincoln Nautilus RESERVE for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2023 Lincoln Nautilus RESERVE 20,046 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford Escape XLT for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2008 Ford Escape XLT 130,706 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 49,937 KM $44,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maitland Ford Lincoln

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-759-XXXX

(click to show)

705-759-4545

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

Contact Seller
2023 Lincoln Nautilus