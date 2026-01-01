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2024 Ford Expedition

65,471 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Ford Expedition

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14036094

2024 Ford Expedition

XLT

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
65,471KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMJU1J81REA42885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,471 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
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705-759-4545

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Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2024 Ford Expedition