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2024 Lincoln Navigator

63,334 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve

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14133403

2024 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
63,334KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMJJ2LG3REL07760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # MFLNI018A
  • Mileage 63,334 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
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705-759-4545

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2024 Lincoln Navigator