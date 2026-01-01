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2025 Ford Escape

10,921 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Ford Escape

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14280956

2025 Ford Escape

ST-Line Select

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
10,921KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9NA1SUA37959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,921 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
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705-759-4545

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Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2025 Ford Escape