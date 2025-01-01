Menu
Account
Sign In

2025 Ford Expedition

17 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Ford Expedition

Max Active

Watch This Vehicle
13117592

2025 Ford Expedition

Max Active

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

  1. 13117592
  2. 13117592
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
17KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMJK1J86SEA71326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # XH096
  • Mileage 17 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maitland Ford Lincoln

Used 2025 Ford Expedition Max Active for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2025 Ford Expedition Max Active 17 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 49,309 KM $53,759 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2019 Ford F-150 91,480 KM $33,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Maitland Ford Lincoln

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-759-XXXX

(click to show)

705-759-4545

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2025 Ford Expedition