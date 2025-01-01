$17,888+ taxes & licensing
1987 Ford Mustang
5.0L
1987 Ford Mustang
5.0L
Location
California Classics
3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
416-699-6630
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
154,663KM
VIN 1FABP44A4HF253447
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 154,663 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean 5.0L GT conversion Mustang! Extremly well looked after. Power Convertible top! Must be seen and driven. True pride of ownership.
Buy with confidence! Certification included with no hidden fees. Financing is available! Good, bad or no no credit? We can help! Call us now to schedule your test drive today! You can also visit us online @californiaclassics.ca to view a complete list of our inventory. Extended Global warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable! Contact us for more details. HST and licensing fees are not included in the selling price. California Classic Cars - 3089 Danforth Ave in Toronto. 1 block east of Victoria Park Ave.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
California Classics
3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
416-699-XXXX(click to show)
$17,888
+ taxes & licensing>
California Classics
416-699-6630
1987 Ford Mustang