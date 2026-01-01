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1990 Mazda Miata MX-5
Base
1990 Mazda Miata MX-5
Base
Location
Scarboro Mazda
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
1-877-469-5969
$7,992
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
239,087KM
VIN JM1NA3522L0149173
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P3444
- Mileage 239,087 KM
Vehicle Description
We’ll Buy Your Car — Even If You Don’t Buy Ours!
All trades are welcome!
Call us today at 416-752-0970 to book your test drive.
Visit us at: 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register or drive the vehicle in its current condition.
Key Policy
Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicles come standard with one key.
If additional keys were received from the previous owner, they will be included.
Otherwise, extra keys can be purchased for $250–$495.
Proudly serving the GTA for over 30 years, including Scarborough, Toronto, Markham, North York, Thornhill, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Aurora, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and beyond!
All trades are welcome!
Call us today at 416-752-0970 to book your test drive.
Visit us at: 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register or drive the vehicle in its current condition.
Key Policy
Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicles come standard with one key.
If additional keys were received from the previous owner, they will be included.
Otherwise, extra keys can be purchased for $250–$495.
Proudly serving the GTA for over 30 years, including Scarborough, Toronto, Markham, North York, Thornhill, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Aurora, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and beyond!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Scarboro Mazda
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
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Call Dealer
1-877-469-XXXX(click to show)
1-877-469-5969
Alternate Numbers416-752-0970
$7,992
+ taxes & licensing>
Scarboro Mazda
1-877-469-5969
1990 Mazda Miata MX-5