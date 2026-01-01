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<strong>We’ll Buy Your Car — Even If You Don’t Buy Ours!</strong> All trades are welcome!  <strong>Call us today at 416-752-0970</strong> to book your test drive.  <strong>Visit us at:</strong> 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3 <strong>VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS</strong> This vehicle is being sold <strong>AS-IS</strong>, and is <strong>not</strong> represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle <strong>may not be fit for use as transportation</strong> and <strong>may require substantial repairs</strong> at the purchaser’s expense. It <strong>may not be possible to register or drive the vehicle</strong> in its current condition. <strong>Key Policy</strong> Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicles come standard with <strong>one key</strong>. If additional keys were received from the previous owner, they will be included. Otherwise, <strong>extra keys can be purchased</strong> for <strong>$250–$495</strong>. <strong>Proudly serving the GTA for over 30 years</strong>, including Scarborough, Toronto, Markham, North York, Thornhill, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Aurora, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and beyond!

1990 Mazda Miata MX-5

239,087 KM

Details Description

$7,992

+ taxes & licensing
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1990 Mazda Miata MX-5

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14514940

1990 Mazda Miata MX-5

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Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

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$7,992

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
239,087KM
VIN JM1NA3522L0149173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P3444
  • Mileage 239,087 KM

Vehicle Description

We’ll Buy Your Car — Even If You Don’t Buy Ours!

All trades are welcome!

 Call us today at 416-752-0970 to book your test drive.

 Visit us at: 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3




VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS

This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register or drive the vehicle in its current condition.




Key Policy

Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicles come standard with one key.

If additional keys were received from the previous owner, they will be included.

Otherwise, extra keys can be purchased for $250–$495.




Proudly serving the GTA for over 30 years, including Scarborough, Toronto, Markham, North York, Thornhill, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Aurora, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and beyond!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
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1-877-469-5969

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$7,992

+ taxes & licensing>

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

1990 Mazda Miata MX-5