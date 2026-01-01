$10,000+ taxes & licensing
1991 Lincoln Mark VII
LSC/ V8 / SUPER RARE/ LEATHER / ROOF / RUNS GREAT
1991 Lincoln Mark VII
LSC/ V8 / SUPER RARE/ LEATHER / ROOF / RUNS GREAT
Location
Executive Motors
4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
416-953-5105
$10,000
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SUPER RARE NONE AROUND OWN A PIECE OF HISTORY WITH THIS V8 BEAST VEHICLE SOLD AS IS WHERE IS WILL REQUIRE MINIMAL WORK
CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!
416-953-5105
MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM
TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM
WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM
THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM
FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM
SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM
SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM
Vehicle Features
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Safety
Power Options
Seating
Exterior
Powertrain
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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416-953-5105