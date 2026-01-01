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<p>SUPER RARE NONE AROUND OWN A PIECE OF HISTORY WITH THIS V8 BEAST VEHICLE SOLD AS IS WHERE IS WILL REQUIRE MINIMAL WORK </p><p> </p><p>CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!</p><p>416-953-5105</p><p> </p><p>MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM</p><p>SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM</p>

1991 Lincoln Mark VII

130,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

1991 Lincoln Mark VII

LSC/ V8 / SUPER RARE/ LEATHER / ROOF / RUNS GREAT

Watch This Vehicle
14085153

1991 Lincoln Mark VII

LSC/ V8 / SUPER RARE/ LEATHER / ROOF / RUNS GREAT

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

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Contact Seller

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
130,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1LNCM93E6MY759347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER RARE NONE AROUND OWN A PIECE OF HISTORY WITH THIS V8 BEAST VEHICLE SOLD AS IS WHERE IS WILL REQUIRE MINIMAL WORK 

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Powertrain

High Output

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
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416-953-5105

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$10,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

1991 Lincoln Mark VII