Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1998 Volkswagen Beetle

50,600 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
1998 Volkswagen Beetle

1998 Volkswagen Beetle

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

1998 Volkswagen Beetle

GLS

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

50,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8486532
  • Stock #: 0028
  • VIN: 3VWBB61CXWM017034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 50,600 KM

Vehicle Description

IMACULATE! SPOTLESS SUPER LOW KM BEETLE! LIKE NEW! COME IN SEE THE CAR , SEEING IS BELIEVING!

ONLY 50600 KM! OLD COUPLE OWNED! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C!

HEATED SEAT! AND MUCH MORE! SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH DRIVE! CERTIFIED!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118,   EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Anti-Theft System
Heated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

2010 Lexus ES 350 PR...
 220,000 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Focus Tita...
 310,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 138,500 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Inventory