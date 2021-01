Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Clock Intermittent front wipers Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Front air conditioning Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Cassette Safety Power Brakes Dual front airbags Windows rear window defogger Exterior Steel Wheels Trim Cloth Upholstery Additional Features Exterior entry lights ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS TACHOMETER GAUGE TRUNK RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE 14 INCH WHEEL DIAMETER

