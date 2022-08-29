$2,999+ tax & licensing
416-356-8118
2001 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,999
- Listing ID: 9079801
- Stock #: 0032
- VIN: 1HGEM22921L008278
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 220,000 KM
Vehicle Description
COUPE! AUTO ! EX! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! SUNROOF!
A/C! LOW KM ! GOOD BODY AND TIRES! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! PREVIUOS US VEHICLE!
ODOMETRE READING 137000 MILE! PERFECT WINTER BEATER! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
