2001 Honda Civic

220,000 KM

Details

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

EX

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

220,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9079801
  • Stock #: 0032
  • VIN: 1HGEM22921L008278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

COUPE! AUTO ! EX! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! SUNROOF!

A/C! LOW KM ! GOOD BODY AND TIRES! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! PREVIUOS US VEHICLE!

ODOMETRE READING 137000 MILE! PERFECT WINTER BEATER! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

