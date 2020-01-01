Menu
2001 Nissan Sentra

GXE

2001 Nissan Sentra

GXE

Location

Hogan Chevrolet Buick GMC Limited

5000 Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1S 4L9

416-291-5054

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 151,295KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4478460
  • Stock #: WN479468
  • VIN: 3N1CB51D21L479468
Exterior Colour
Gold
Engine
4-cylinder

Compact

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hogan Chevrolet Buick GMC Limited

Hogan Chevrolet Buick GMC Limited

5000 Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1S 4L9

