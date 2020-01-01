2001 Nissan Sentra

Compact

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Heated Mirrors

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Floor mats

Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Exterior Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Steel Wheels Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.