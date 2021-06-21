Menu
2002 Toyota RAV4

222,000 KM

$3,800

+ tax & licensing
2002 Toyota RAV4

4WD

2002 Toyota RAV4

4WD

Location

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

222,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7350950
  • VIN: JTEHH20V520170355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 222,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AS IS
If the customer decide to buy the vehicle AS IS condition ******ONLY***********We must state now through OMVIC by law: ***********EVEN IF THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES WELL***************These vehicles are being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may or may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may or may not require substantial repairs at the purchaser expense. It may or may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

416-230-1586

