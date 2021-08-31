Menu
2003 Audi TT

173,000 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

416-356-8118

2003 Audi TT

2003 Audi TT

CONVERTIBLE

2003 Audi TT

CONVERTIBLE

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

173,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7743135
  • Stock #: 0020
  • VIN: TRUUT28N431008577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TT! CONVERTIBLE! MANUAL! LOW KM! QUATTRO! PREVIOUS US VEHICLE! ALREADY CONVERT TO KM! 173000 KM!

DRIVE NICE! ENGINE AND TRANSMISSON GOOD, BODY GOOD, TIRES AND BRAKES ALL GOOD! TOP WORKS,

HOWEVER TIME FOR A NEW TOP! AS IS SALE! 

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Cell Phone Hookup
Telephone
Convertible Soft Top

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

