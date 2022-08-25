Menu
2003 Dodge Ram 1500

176,000 KM

$5,988

+ tax & licensing
416-356-8118

SNOW PLOW

SNOW PLOW

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

176,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8995060
  • Stock #: 0023
  • VIN: 1D7HU18D33J662101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SNOW PLOW! 5.7 HEMI! 4X4! WESTERN PLOW! BOTH TRUCK AND PLOW ARE IN GOOD

WORKING CONDITION! LOW KM ENIGINE! RUSTY BOX!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

