2003 Ford Explorer

Vehicle Features

Convenience Tilt Steering Column Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Safety Fog Lamps Child safety rear door locks Dual note horn Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes Comfort Electrochromic rearview mirror Windows Rear Window Defroster Enhanced appearance privacy glass on rear door/rear quarter/liftgate windows Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM 3.55 Axle Ratio Inside Hood Release 130-amp alternator Black door handles 5-passenger seating (4) load floor tie-down hooks Black roof rails Black leather-wrapped steering wheel (3) grab handles Bi-colour taillamps Colour-keyed full-length carpet Glove box w/colour-keyed latch/interior light Colour-keyed woven cloth headliner (4) colour-keyed coat hooks Cargo area dome light Black out treatment on B-pillar Faceted reflector quad beam headlights Front license plate bracket *STD in BC/Man/NB/Ont/Sask* Front/rear 12-oz colour-keyed carpeted floor mats Outside temp & compass display Colour-keyed plastic scuff plates for all doors & liftgate Dual single blade colour-keyed visors Dual covered visor mirrors (illuminated) Rear dome/map light-inc: 2nd row reading lamp Cargo management sytem Lower body-side cladding moulded-in-colour Wheel lip mouldings moulded-in-colour Colour-keyed full width instrument panel w/green illum controls Warm steel finish on centre panel & doors LATCH-inc: lower anchors (2nd row outboard & 3rd row) & tether anchors (2nd/3rd row) for child safety seats 72 amp/hr maintenance-free battery Hood assist gas cylinders 85 litre (18.7 gallon) fuel tank Front/rear bumpers w/moulded-in-colour lower, body-colour upper Liftgate - One-piece, hinged at top, flip-open rear window, paddle type liftgate handle, exterior liftgate release switch Solar-tinted glass on windshield, front door windows Door trim panels-inc: full door colour-keyed moulded in colour w/armrest/ pull handle, colour-keyed/accent colour inserts w/map pockets & integrated 20-oz beverage holder in front door trim panel Instrument cluster-inc: fuel, temp, voltmeter, oil pressure gauge, warning lights, speedometer, odometer, trip odometer, tachometer Speed control, fingertip w/tap-up & tap-down feature Warning chimes-inc: headlights-on, key-in-ignition, safety belt (driver-side), door ajar Battery Saver - turns off dome & approach lamps after 30 minutes Front suspension-inc: linear rate coil-over shock springs, HD gas shock absorbers, stabilizer bar Independent rear suspension-inc: variable rate coil-over shock springs, HD gas shock absorbers, stabilizer bar Low emissions vehicle Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags, airbag theft deterrent Headlamps, automatic on/off Safety belts-inc: front/rear 3-point safety belts, pretensioners/energy management system, adjustable height 1st & 2nd row shoulder belts, driver-side Belt Minder 4.6L (281) SOHC V8 engine Grille, chrome w/integral chrome surround Underbody-mounted full-size spare tire w/16" steel wheel

