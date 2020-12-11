Menu
2003 Honda Civic

23,637 KM

Details Description

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

4dr Sdn DX-G Auto

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

23,637KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6364916
  • Stock #: 21101B
  • VIN: 2HGES16483H909525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cream
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21101B
  • Mileage 23,637 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL TRADE IN ARE WELOCME Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! VEHICLE SOLD AS-IS The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

Call Dealer

1-877-469-5969

Alternate Numbers
416-752-0970
