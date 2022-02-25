Menu
2003 Honda CR-V

162,000 KM

Details

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

2003 Honda CR-V

2003 Honda CR-V

EX/ IMMACULATE / AWD / DEALER SERVICED / A/C/ 4CYL

2003 Honda CR-V

EX/ IMMACULATE / AWD / DEALER SERVICED / A/C/ 4CYL

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

162,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8296272
  • VIN: JHLRD78873C817390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $499

* SUPER CLEAN HONDA CRV WITH LOW KM ALL DEALER MAINTAINED NO ACCIDENT YOU WONT FIND ANOTHER ONE LIKE IT!!

 

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:

-FREE OIL CHANGE

-FREE RUST PROOFING

-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

