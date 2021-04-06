Menu
2003 Mercury Marauder

210,095 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

AJS Auto Sales

416-500-5311

2003 Mercury Marauder

2003 Mercury Marauder

BASE

2003 Mercury Marauder

BASE

Location

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2

416-500-5311

  6854564
  2. 6854564
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

210,095KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6854564
  • Stock #: 1550
  • VIN: 2MEHM75V93X679520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1550
  • Mileage 210,095 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE Dark Pearl Blue only 300 ever in Canada - 210K KMs, 4.6L 302 hp (Stock) DOHC, Certified, Clean CarFax, Leather, Tuned with a SCT Tuner, 4.11 rear-end, Outstanding sounding exhaust, Offset 18 inch wheels and tires, Logo embossed front bucket seats, Auto-meter Pro-Comp gauges mounted in a sporting satin-aluminum console and much much more

Lots of other PANTHER platform vehicles Crown Victorias or Grand Marquis (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM ! Please call and ask for the further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.

Book a test drive by clicking on this link: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/

Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer.

We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!

Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you!

All of our certified vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial.

For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!

All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing).

A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!

AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.

Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad. Some cars do not have radios.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Clock
Center Console
Intermittent front wipers
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front air conditioning
Front overhead console
AM/FM Radio
Cassette
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Power Brakes
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
rear window defogger
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear limited slip differential
4-Wheel ABS
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver seat power adjustments
Passenger seat power adjustments
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRANSMITTER
18 INCH WHEEL DIAMETER
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS

AJS Auto Sales

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2

