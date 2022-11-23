Menu
2003 Toyota Camry

221,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,888

+ tax & licensing
$3,888

+ taxes & licensing

SE

SE

Location

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$3,888

+ taxes & licensing

221,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9365686
  • Stock #: 0001
  • VIN: JTDBF30K030142461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SE! V6! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! ALLOY RIMS! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

ICE COLD A/C! LOW KM! GOOD BODY AND TIRES OVERALL! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR

WITH CLEAN TITLE! SHIPPER WELCOME! AS IS SALE!  CERTIFBALE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

