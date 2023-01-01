Menu
2003 Toyota Corolla

107,000 KM

Details

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2003 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN CE AUTO

2003 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN CE AUTO

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

107,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1NXBR32E232068057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Manual Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

2003 Toyota Corolla