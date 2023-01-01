$6,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2003 Toyota Corolla
4DR SDN CE AUTO
2003 Toyota Corolla
4DR SDN CE AUTO
Location
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
647-247-7547
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
107,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1NXBR32E232068057
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 107,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Manual Steering
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales
2022 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range RWD *Ltd Avail* 53,000 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Corolla S 365,000 KM $9,495 + tax & lic
2011 Lexus GS 450H HYBRID 4dr Sdn Hybrid 122,000 KM $19,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email A.S.D. Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
Call Dealer
647-247-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
A.S.D. Auto Sales
647-247-7547
2003 Toyota Corolla