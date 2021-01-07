Menu
2003 Toyota Corolla

236,000 KM

$2,499

+ tax & licensing
416-356-8118

LE

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

236,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 6546894
  • VIN: 2T1BR32EX3C148594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 236,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LE! SUNROOF! ALLOY RIMS! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! LOW KM! ONLY 147000 MILES,

CONVERT TO KM IS 236000 KM! PREVIOUS US VEHICLE! VERY GOOD BODY! NO RUST! GOOD TIRES! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!

LEGENDARY TOYOTA COROLLA, "GOES FOREVER", AS IS SALE! AS IS SPECIAL! CERTIFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118  EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Manual Steering
Transmission Overdrive Switch

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

