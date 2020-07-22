Menu
2003 Toyota Matrix

236,000 KM

Details Description Features

$1,988

+ tax & licensing
$1,988

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

XR

Location

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale Price

$1,988

+ taxes & licensing

236,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5519064
  • VIN: 2T1KR32E53C701345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 236,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SHIPPERS! ATTENTION PLEASE! AUTO! ICE COLD A/C! LOW KM! BODY DAMAGE AND RUST! IN GOOD RUNNING CONDITION! ALL SHIPPERS WELCOME.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

