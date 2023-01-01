$5,950+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-287-3241
2003 Toyota Sequoia
SR5
Location
Motor World
6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
416-287-3241
$5,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10523148
- VIN: 5TDBT44A83S137571
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 278,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold As Is, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Truck starts runs and drives perfectly.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.