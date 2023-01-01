Menu
2003 Toyota Sequoia

278,000 KM

Details Description

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
Motor World

416-287-3241

SR5

Location

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

278,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10523148
  • VIN: 5TDBT44A83S137571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 278,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Is, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Truck starts runs and drives perfectly.

Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

