Menu
Account
Sign In

2003 Volkswagen Jetta

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Volkswagen Jetta

GLS

Location

Canadian General Auto Centre

431 Danforth Road, Scarborough, ON M1L 3X8

416-691-6465

  1. 4462278
  2. 4462278
  3. 4462278
  4. 4462278
  5. 4462278
  6. 4462278
  7. 4462278
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 143,777KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4462278
  • Stock #: 3M056793
  • VIN: 3VWSK29M53M056793
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS
  • Emergency Trunk Release
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Sunroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Exterior
  • cassette player
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian General Auto Centre

2003 Chevrolet Silve...
 164,915 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Volkswagen Rabb...
 153,331 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2003 Volkswagen Jett...
 143,777 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Canadian General Auto Centre

Canadian General Auto Centre

431 Danforth Road, Scarborough, ON M1L 3X8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-691-XXXX

(click to show)

416-691-6465

Send A Message