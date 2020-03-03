Menu
2004 Audi A8

L

2004 Audi A8

L

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2

647-504-9487

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 251,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4689924
  • VIN: WAUML44E64N026033
Exterior Colour
Northern Blue Pearl (Blue)
Interior Colour
Black (LA)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

**Amazing 2004 AUDI A8 L, QUATTRO, a FULLY LOADED sedan, grant & back sensor, navigation, front and back heated seats, rear windows sunshades, sunroof, 251,xxx km, clean, driving nice, available for sale in AS IS condition**
** Buy with confidence; registered dealer with OMVIC and UCDA. Open Sundays only by appointment. When advertising a vehicle with out the safety done yet (We must state as per regulations ): These vehicles are being sold as-is unfit; not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition; mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition . But the vehicle drives fine.**


TAXES and MTO is NOT included in the price.
**FINANCING AVAILABLE100% GUARANTEED APPROVAL!!!**down payment may be required* Regardless of your credit, Good or Poor, let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs.

Trade in are welcome VISA, MASTERCARD accepted, we also speak french, italian and spanish

Please visit us at 585 Kennedy Rd in Scarborough, call before at 6475049487 Stefan

Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Full size spare tire w/alloy wheel
Convenience
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Front/rear floor mats
  • Rear window defogger w/timer
  • HomeLink universal garage door opener
Seating
  • REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Safety
  • Child safety rear door locks
Trim
  • Body-colour door handles
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
Power Options
  • Retained accessory pwr
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Emergency warning triangle in rear storage area
  • Rear child seat tether anchors
  • Immobilizer III transponder system
  • Torsen torque sensing centre differential
  • 90 litre fuel tank
  • Front/rear footwell lights
  • Luggage net
  • Pwr vented front/rear disc brakes
  • Inflatable Sideguard curtain airbags
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles
  • Pwr tilt/slide glass sunroof
  • 12-volt pwr outlet in trunk
  • Driver/front passenger knee airbags
  • Heated door locks
  • Front/rear puddle lights
  • Alcantara door inserts
  • Chrome/body-colour combination protective mouldings
  • Chrome beltline trim
  • Xenon high intensity low beam headlights w/automatic self-leveling/retractable headlamp washers
  • Integrated front/rear fog lamps
  • Body-colour auto-dimming heated pwr mirrors (RH) convex
  • Rear seat-inc: manual head restraint adjustment w/concealable centre head restraint
  • Dual front centre folding armrest w/height adjustment/storage
  • Folding rear centre armrest w/first-aid kit
  • Diversity antenna in rear window
  • Storage pockets-inc: front seatbacks & front/rear door
  • Rear side windows manual sunshades
  • Driver & front passenger illuminated visor vanity mirrors-inc: normal/ magnified mirrors
  • Illuminated glove box/trunk/lighter/ashtray
  • Driver/front passenger airbags w/threshold deployment
  • Front/rear outboard side-impact airbags
  • Front/rear 3-point safety belts w/pwr front height adjusters & belt force limiters/rear angle adjusters
  • Front/rear passenger safety belts w/convertible locking retractor (ALR/ELR modes)
  • Rear window lockout
  • Trunk release in trunk interior
  • Audi/OnStar telematics-inc: (1) year service, phone preparation
  • Backlit instrumentation w/automatic brightness control-inc: electric speedometer, tachometer, trip odometer, temp gauge, digital odometer w/ service interval indicator
  • Driver info display-inc: trip computer, auto check system, outside temp display
  • Driver memory settings-inc: seat, steering wheel, headrest height, outside mirrors, climate control
  • Full length centre console-inc: front storage bin, (2) cup holders, rear air vents, rear seat heater controls
  • Interior lighting-inc: courtesy delay, fade-out/fade-in, key removal automatic-on
  • Polished wood inlays-inc: instrument panel, centre console, door panels
  • Pwr windows-inc: pinch protection, front/rear one-touch-down/one-touch-up, rear window lockout
  • 4.2L DOHC SMPI 40-valve V8 aluminum alloy engine
  • 4-link front suspension-inc: aluminum upper/lower arms, stabilizer bar
  • 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD, Dynamic Shift Programming (DSP)/hill detection capability/"Tiptronic" gear selector
  • Aluminum alloy space frame/body panels
  • Pneumatic 4-wheel air suspension struts-inc: continuous sensor adjustment, driver-activated settings
  • Pwr vehicle-speed-sensitive rack & pinion steering
  • Rear fully independent trapezoidal link suspension w/stabilizer bar
  • DUAL REAR SEAT CLIMATE CONTROL
  • FRONT/REAR PARKTRONIC ACOUSTIC PARKING SYSTEM
  • LEATHER DOOR ARMREST
  • REAR SEAT ELECTRIC LUMBAR
  • SUNROOF SOLAR PANEL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2

