2004 Audi A8

- Exterior
- Tinted Glass
- Full size spare tire w/alloy wheel
- Convenience
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Front/rear floor mats
- Rear window defogger w/timer
- HomeLink universal garage door opener
- Seating
- Safety
- Child safety rear door locks
- Trim
- Body-colour door handles
- Leather-wrapped shift knob
- Power Options
- Additional Features
- Navigation System
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Emergency warning triangle in rear storage area
- Rear child seat tether anchors
- Immobilizer III transponder system
- Torsen torque sensing centre differential
- 90 litre fuel tank
- Front/rear footwell lights
- Luggage net
- Pwr vented front/rear disc brakes
- Inflatable Sideguard curtain airbags
- Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles
- Pwr tilt/slide glass sunroof
- 12-volt pwr outlet in trunk
- Driver/front passenger knee airbags
- Heated door locks
- Front/rear puddle lights
- Alcantara door inserts
- Chrome/body-colour combination protective mouldings
- Chrome beltline trim
- Xenon high intensity low beam headlights w/automatic self-leveling/retractable headlamp washers
- Integrated front/rear fog lamps
- Body-colour auto-dimming heated pwr mirrors (RH) convex
- Rear seat-inc: manual head restraint adjustment w/concealable centre head restraint
- Dual front centre folding armrest w/height adjustment/storage
- Folding rear centre armrest w/first-aid kit
- Diversity antenna in rear window
- Storage pockets-inc: front seatbacks & front/rear door
- Rear side windows manual sunshades
- Driver & front passenger illuminated visor vanity mirrors-inc: normal/ magnified mirrors
- Illuminated glove box/trunk/lighter/ashtray
- Driver/front passenger airbags w/threshold deployment
- Front/rear outboard side-impact airbags
- Front/rear 3-point safety belts w/pwr front height adjusters & belt force limiters/rear angle adjusters
- Front/rear passenger safety belts w/convertible locking retractor (ALR/ELR modes)
- Rear window lockout
- Trunk release in trunk interior
- Audi/OnStar telematics-inc: (1) year service, phone preparation
- Backlit instrumentation w/automatic brightness control-inc: electric speedometer, tachometer, trip odometer, temp gauge, digital odometer w/ service interval indicator
- Driver info display-inc: trip computer, auto check system, outside temp display
- Driver memory settings-inc: seat, steering wheel, headrest height, outside mirrors, climate control
- Full length centre console-inc: front storage bin, (2) cup holders, rear air vents, rear seat heater controls
- Interior lighting-inc: courtesy delay, fade-out/fade-in, key removal automatic-on
- Polished wood inlays-inc: instrument panel, centre console, door panels
- Pwr windows-inc: pinch protection, front/rear one-touch-down/one-touch-up, rear window lockout
- 4.2L DOHC SMPI 40-valve V8 aluminum alloy engine
- 4-link front suspension-inc: aluminum upper/lower arms, stabilizer bar
- 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD, Dynamic Shift Programming (DSP)/hill detection capability/"Tiptronic" gear selector
- Aluminum alloy space frame/body panels
- Pneumatic 4-wheel air suspension struts-inc: continuous sensor adjustment, driver-activated settings
- Pwr vehicle-speed-sensitive rack & pinion steering
- Rear fully independent trapezoidal link suspension w/stabilizer bar
- DUAL REAR SEAT CLIMATE CONTROL
- FRONT/REAR PARKTRONIC ACOUSTIC PARKING SYSTEM
- LEATHER DOOR ARMREST
- REAR SEAT ELECTRIC LUMBAR
- SUNROOF SOLAR PANEL
