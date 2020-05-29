Menu
$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

2004 BMW 3 Series

2004 BMW 3 Series

325xi

2004 BMW 3 Series

325xi

Location

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Sale Price

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 229,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5145602
  • VIN: WBAEU33424PM60068
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

325 XI! AWD! SEDAN! AUTO! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C!

ALLOY RIMS! AND MUCH MORE! IN GOOD RUNNING CONDITION! AS IS SALE! AS IS SPECIAL!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118  EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

