2004 BMW Z4 2.5i Roadster Convertible, Low KM & Immaculate Condition!

🚗 Make: BMW
🗓️ Model Year: 2004
🔧 Mileage: Only 110,380 km
🎨 Color: Sleek Gray Exterior / Stylish Black Interior
🚘 Body Style: Roadster Convertible
🛠️ Carfax: Verified with NO Accidents

This stunning 2004 BMW Z4 2.5i Roadster is the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and style. With its low mileage and spotless condition, it's a true gem for any enthusiast or someone looking for an affordable, high-performance vehicle.

Key Features:

Leather Seats: Premium black leather interior for a comfortable and elegant ride.
Soft Top Convertible: Experience open-air freedom with ease, perfect for sunny days.
Alloy Wheels: Sporty, sleek, and ready to turn heads.
Key-less Entry: Convenience at your fingertips.
Fully Serviced & Well Maintained: No accidents, Carfax verified.
Smooth Performance: 2.5L engine that delivers an engaging, yet smooth driving experience. Whether you're cruising the streets or enjoying the thrill of a weekend drive, it delivers both excitement and luxury. Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity—contact today to schedule a test drive!

Welcome to The Cars Factory! 🚗💥 Your Premier Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles in Scarborough, Ontario! Located at 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada Appointments Available – Personalized, hassle-free service just for you! CERTIFIED VEHICLES YOU CAN TRUST! 🔧✔️ Drive with confidence knowing your vehicle has passed our comprehensive safety inspection – going above and beyond industry standards! We also include a fresh oil change and professional detailing before your car hits the road. 🚗✨ Certification Package available for only $899. Note: Vehicles are not drivable unless certified and e-tested. All trade-ins welcome! Taxes and licensing extra. EASY FINANCING – APPROVALS MADE SIMPLE! 💳🌟 No credit? New to Canada? Struggling with past credit history? We specialize in getting you approved! Our expert finance team will work with you no matter your situation – whether it's a history of bankruptcy, collections, or bad credit. On-the-spot financing – Get approved instantly! Bad credit? You're still likely to qualify! Take control and start rebuilding your credit today! Please note: Financing is subject to an administrative fee. PEACE OF MIND WITH EXTENDED WARRANTIES! 🔒 Don't leave your vehicle's future to chance! Protect your investment with an eligible extended warranty. We offer customizable coverage options that give you the peace of mind you deserve. Speak with our team to find the best plan for your needs! NO-HAGGLE PRICING – THE BEST DEAL, GUARANTEED! 💸 The Cars Factory ensures you get the best price from day one! With no-haggle pricing and constant market monitoring, we guarantee you're always getting an unbeatable deal. No surprises, no stress – just pure value!

Why Choose The Cars Factory? At The Cars Factory, we put quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction at the forefront of everything we do. Our goal is to deliver the best experience for every customer, with a focus on making your car-buying journey smooth and enjoyable! Book your appointment today and discover why The Cars Factory is the smart choice for your next vehicle! Don't miss out on our unbeatable deals! --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;>At <span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;>The Cars Factory</span>, we put <span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;>quality</span>, <span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;>transparency</span>, and <span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;>customer satisfaction</span> at the forefront of everything we do. Our goal is to deliver the <span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;>best experience</span> for every customer, with a focus on making your car-buying journey smooth and enjoyable!</p><hr style=border-color: #e5e7eb; border-image: initial; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; height: 0px; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; /><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;>Book your appointment today</span> and discover why <span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;>The Cars Factory</span> is the smart choice for your next vehicle! Don’t miss out on our unbeatable deals!</p><p data-start=1043 data-end=1296> </p>

110,380 KM

The Cars Factory

563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1

416-886-2323

VIN 4USBT33574LS49547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 418514
  • Mileage 110,380 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 BMW Z4 2.5i Roadster Convertible, Low KM & Immaculate Condition!

🚗 Make: BMW
🗓️ Model Year: 2004
🔧 Mileage: Only 110,380 km
🎨 Color: Sleek Gray Exterior / Stylish Black Interior
🚘 Body Style: Roadster Convertible
🛠️ Carfax: Verified with NO Accidents

This stunning 2004 BMW Z4 2.5i Roadster is the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and style. With its low mileage and spotless condition, it’s a true gem for any enthusiast or someone looking for an affordable, high-performance vehicle.

Key Features:

  • Leather Seats: Premium black leather interior for a comfortable and elegant ride.
  • Soft Top Convertible: Experience open-air freedom with ease, perfect for sunny days.
  • Alloy Wheels: Sporty, sleek, and ready to turn heads.
  • Key-less Entry: Convenience at your fingertips.
  • Fully Serviced & Well Maintained: No accidents, Carfax verified.
  • Smooth Performance: 2.5L engine that delivers an engaging, yet smooth driving experience.

This BMW Z4 is a rare find and sure to impress! Whether you're cruising the streets or enjoying the thrill of a weekend drive, it delivers both excitement and luxury. Don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity—contact today to schedule a test drive!

 

Welcome to The Cars Factory! 🚗💥

 

Your Premier Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles in Scarborough, Ontario!

 

Located at 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada
Appointments Available – Personalized, hassle-free service just for you!

 CERTIFIED VEHICLES YOU CAN TRUST! 🔧✔️

Drive with confidence knowing your vehicle has passed our comprehensive safety inspection – going above and beyond industry standards! We also include a fresh oil change and professional detailing before your car hits the road. 🚗✨
Certification Package available for only $899.
Note: Vehicles are not drivable unless certified and e-tested. All trade-ins welcome! Taxes and licensing extra.

 EASY FINANCING – APPROVALS MADE SIMPLE! 💳🌟

No credit? New to Canada? Struggling with past credit history? We specialize in getting you approved! Our expert finance team will work with you no matter your situation – whether it’s a history of bankruptcy, collections, or bad credit.

  • On-the-spot financing – Get approved instantly!
  • Bad credit? You’re still likely to qualify!
  • Take control and start rebuilding your credit today!

Please note: Financing is subject to an administrative fee.

 PEACE OF MIND WITH EXTENDED WARRANTIES! 🔒

Don’t leave your vehicle’s future to chance! Protect your investment with an eligible extended warranty. We offer customizable coverage options that give you the peace of mind you deserve. Speak with our team to find the best plan for your needs!

 NO-HAGGLE PRICING – THE BEST DEAL, GUARANTEED! 💸

The Cars Factory ensures you get the best price from day one! With no-haggle pricing and constant market monitoring, we guarantee you’re always getting an unbeatable deal. No surprises, no stress – just pure value!

 Why Choose The Cars Factory?

 

At The Cars Factory, we put quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction at the forefront of everything we do. Our goal is to deliver the best experience for every customer, with a focus on making your car-buying journey smooth and enjoyable!

 

Book your appointment today and discover why The Cars Factory is the smart choice for your next vehicle! Don’t miss out on our unbeatable deals!

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rollover protection bars

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

