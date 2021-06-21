2004 Ford Mustang

$22,000 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 0 7 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7525833

7525833 Stock #: 1549

1549 VIN: 1FAFP42X84F134108

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crimson Red

Interior Colour ARIZONA BEIGE

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 1549

Mileage 33,079 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Cruise Control Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Front air conditioning Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Rear Spoiler Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Convenience Clock Center Console Intermittent front wipers Safety Power Brakes Dual front airbags Windows rear window defogger Trim Cloth Upholstery Powertrain Rear limited slip differential Additional Features Leather steering wheel trim Driver seat power adjustments ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD TACHOMETER GAUGE 17 INCH WHEEL DIAMETER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.