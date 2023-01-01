2004 GMC Sierra 1500 Comes with alloys, Leather seats ,8Cyclinder and much more SLE

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 3 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9739429

9739429 VIN: 2GTEK13T241332897

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 330,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Seating Cloth Seats Convenience Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

