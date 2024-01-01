Menu
**PLOW WORKS PERFECT WESTERN V BLADE WAS SERVICED LAST YEAR**

TRUCK IS IN ROUGH SHAPE WAS USED SINCE NEW AS A PLOW AND IS BEAT UP BUT RUNS AS DRIVES TRUE KMS AND UNKNOWN AS CLUSTER HAS STOPPED WORKING

SOLD AS IS WHERE IS WILL REQUIRE WORK IF YOU WANT TO USE THE TRUCK IT SELF IF NOT ITS A PERFECT DONER TO TAKE THE PLOW AND PUT ON ANOTHER TRUCK.

2004 GMC Sierra 2500

$6,000

2004 GMC Sierra 2500

SL

2004 GMC Sierra 2500

SL

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

Sold As Is

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
CALL
As Is Condition
VIN 1GTHK24U74E332175

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grayay
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0

**PLOW WORKS PERFECT WESTERN V BLADE WAS SERVICED LAST YEAR**

 

TRUCK IS IN ROUGH SHAPE WAS USED SINCE NEW AS A PLOW AND IS BEAT UP BUT RUNS AS DRIVES TRUE KMS AND UNKNOWN AS CLUSTER HAS STOPPED WORKING

 

SOLD AS IS WHERE IS WILL REQUIRE WORK IF YOU WANT TO USE THE TRUCK IT SELF IF NOT ITS A PERFECT DONER TO TAKE THE PLOW AND PUT ON ANOTHER TRUCK.

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
416-953-5105

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

2004 GMC Sierra 2500