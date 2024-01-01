$6,000+ tax & licensing
2004 GMC Sierra 2500
SL
2004 GMC Sierra 2500
SL
Location
Executive Motors
4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
416-953-5105
Sold As Is
$6,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grayay
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
**PLOW WORKS PERFECT WESTERN V BLADE WAS SERVICED LAST YEAR**
TRUCK IS IN ROUGH SHAPE WAS USED SINCE NEW AS A PLOW AND IS BEAT UP BUT RUNS AS DRIVES TRUE KMS AND UNKNOWN AS CLUSTER HAS STOPPED WORKING
SOLD AS IS WHERE IS WILL REQUIRE WORK IF YOU WANT TO USE THE TRUCK IT SELF IF NOT ITS A PERFECT DONER TO TAKE THE PLOW AND PUT ON ANOTHER TRUCK.
CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!
416-953-5105
MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM
TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM
WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM
THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM
FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM
SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM
SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM
