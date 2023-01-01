$1,950+ tax & licensing
2004 GMC Sierra 2500
SL
6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
225,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9562231
- VIN: 1GTGC24U64Z184313
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 225,000 KM
Vehicle Description
BEING SOLD AS IS. NOT REPERSENTED AS ROAD WORTHY.
¾ TON TRUCK
TRUCK NEEDS BODY WORK AND ENGINE WORK. HAS MISFIRE.
HAS ELECTRIC TAIL GATE. WORKS GREAT.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Front Reading Lamps
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Split Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Conventional Spare Tire
