2004 GMC Sierra 2500

225,000 KM

Details Description Features

$1,950

+ tax & licensing
$1,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

SL

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

$1,950

+ taxes & licensing

225,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9562231
  • VIN: 1GTGC24U64Z184313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 225,000 KM

Vehicle Description

BEING SOLD AS IS. NOT REPERSENTED AS ROAD WORTHY.

¾ TON TRUCK

TRUCK NEEDS BODY WORK AND ENGINE WORK. HAS MISFIRE.

HAS ELECTRIC TAIL GATE. WORKS GREAT.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Front Reading Lamps
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Split Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-XXXX

416-287-3241

