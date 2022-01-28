2004 Honda Pilot

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

Sale $4,495 + taxes & licensing 2 5 9 , 2 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8229060

8229060 Stock #: 25920- WE FINANCE EVRYONE

25920- WE FINANCE EVRYONE VIN: 2HKYF18174H002325

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 259,200 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Rear Spoiler Steel Wheels Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet

