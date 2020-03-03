2004 Infiniti FX45

- Powertrain
- All Wheel Drive
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Safety
- Brake Assist
- Front/rear crumple zones
- Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
- Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
- Driver/front passenger 2nd generation airbags
- Front & rear outboard height-adjustable/rear 3-point safety belts
- Exterior
- Rear Spoiler
- Halogen fog lights
- Windows
- Power Options
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Convenience
- Intermittent rear wiper
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass & HomeLink universal garage door opener
- Trim
- Leather-wrapped shift knob
- Seating
- 60/40 split/folding rear bench seat w/recline function & folding centre armrest w/storage compartment
- Comfort
- Dual zone automatic climate control w/air filtration
- Additional Features
- Energy-absorbing steering column
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- Rear window defroster w/timer
- Lockable glove box
- Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions
- Rear door child safety locks
- Brake shift interlock
- Front/rear body-colour bumpers
- Front seatback map pockets
- P175/90D18 temporary use spare tire
- 4-wheel pwr vented disc brakes
- 90 litre fuel tank
- Bi-xenon high intensity discharge headlights w/auto on/off feature
- Pwr heated body-colour mirrors w/memory
- Ultraviolet reducing tinted glass
- Aluminum trim accents
- Front/rear height adjustable headrests
- Retained accessory power for windows & sunroof
- Rear seat heater vents under front seats
- Roof-mounted & in-glass diversity antennas
- (3) auxiliary 12V pwr outlets
- Overhead sunglasses storage
- (2) rear retractable cup holders
- Cargo tie-down anchors
- Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags
- Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags
- (1) front/(2) rear assist grips
- Anti-theft vehicle security system
- Leather 10-way driver/4-way front passenger pwr heated bucket seats w/driver side lumbar support & seat memory feature
- Rear independent multi-link sport-tuned suspension w/coil springs
- Centre console-inc: adjustable armrest, dual level storage, (2) front cup holders
- Instrumentation-inc: coolant temp, fuel level, speedometer, tachometer, dual digital trip odometers, analog clock
- Leather-wrapped 3-spoke tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/memory feature, integrated tilt gauges on column
- Lighting-inc: glove box, overhead map, entry/exit w/delayed fade-out, cargo
- Warning chimes-inc: headlights-on, key-in-ignition, door ajar
- Aluminum accelerator, brake, dead pedals
- Vehicle information system w/6.3" LCD screen-inc: trip computer, outside temp display, audio/HVAC controls, maintenance reminder
- 4.5L DOHC SMPI 32-valve V8 engine
- 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, gated shifter, manual shift mode
- P265/50VR20 all-season performance tires
- Pwr glass slide/tilt sunroof w/sliding sunshade, one-touch open/close
- Pwr windows w/front & rear auto-up/down
- 20" x 8.0" 8-spoke aluminum-alloy wheels
- Stainless steel dual exhaust w/chrome finishers
- Warning lights-inc: AWD lock indicator, ABS, airbag, anti-theft, battery charge, brake, cruise control, door ajar, engine check, high-beam, low fuel/oil pressure/washer fluid,rear defroster, seat belt, turn signal, hazard, VDC-off
- Continously variable valve timing control (CVVTS)
- Front independent strut sport-tuned susspension w/coil springs
