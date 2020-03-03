Menu
2004 Infiniti FX45

2004 Infiniti FX45

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2

647-504-9487

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 207,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4689903
  • VIN: JNRBS08W54X400418
Exterior Colour
Brilliant Silver Metallic (Silver)
Interior Colour
Brick/Black (P)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

** 2004 INFINITI FX 45, AWD, FULLY LOADED, 207,000 km, 8 cyl 4.5 l engine, very clean, driving very nice available for sale in AS IS condition.**
** Buy with confidence; registered dealer with OMVIC and UCDA. Open Sundays only by appointment. When advertising a vehicle with out the safety done yet (We must state as per regulations ): These vehicles are being sold as-is unfit; not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition; mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition . But the vehicle drives fine.**


TAXES and MTO is NOT included in the price.
**FINANCING AVAILABLE100% GUARANTEED APPROVAL!!!**down payment may be required* Regardless of your credit, Good or Poor, let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs.

Trade in are welcome VISA, MASTERCARD accepted, we also speak french, italian and spanish

Please visit us at 585 Kennedy Rd in Scarborough, call before at 6475049487 Stefan

Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • Front/rear crumple zones
  • Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
  • Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
  • Driver/front passenger 2nd generation airbags
  • Front & rear outboard height-adjustable/rear 3-point safety belts
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Halogen fog lights
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
Convenience
  • Intermittent rear wiper
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass & HomeLink universal garage door opener
Trim
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
Seating
  • 60/40 split/folding rear bench seat w/recline function & folding centre armrest w/storage compartment
Comfort
  • Dual zone automatic climate control w/air filtration
Additional Features
  • Energy-absorbing steering column
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • Lockable glove box
  • Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions
  • Rear door child safety locks
  • Brake shift interlock
  • Front/rear body-colour bumpers
  • Front seatback map pockets
  • P175/90D18 temporary use spare tire
  • 4-wheel pwr vented disc brakes
  • 90 litre fuel tank
  • Bi-xenon high intensity discharge headlights w/auto on/off feature
  • Pwr heated body-colour mirrors w/memory
  • Ultraviolet reducing tinted glass
  • Aluminum trim accents
  • Front/rear height adjustable headrests
  • Retained accessory power for windows & sunroof
  • Rear seat heater vents under front seats
  • Roof-mounted & in-glass diversity antennas
  • (3) auxiliary 12V pwr outlets
  • Overhead sunglasses storage
  • (2) rear retractable cup holders
  • Cargo tie-down anchors
  • Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags
  • Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags
  • (1) front/(2) rear assist grips
  • Anti-theft vehicle security system
  • Leather 10-way driver/4-way front passenger pwr heated bucket seats w/driver side lumbar support & seat memory feature
  • Rear independent multi-link sport-tuned suspension w/coil springs
  • Centre console-inc: adjustable armrest, dual level storage, (2) front cup holders
  • Instrumentation-inc: coolant temp, fuel level, speedometer, tachometer, dual digital trip odometers, analog clock
  • Leather-wrapped 3-spoke tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/memory feature, integrated tilt gauges on column
  • Lighting-inc: glove box, overhead map, entry/exit w/delayed fade-out, cargo
  • Warning chimes-inc: headlights-on, key-in-ignition, door ajar
  • Aluminum accelerator, brake, dead pedals
  • Vehicle information system w/6.3" LCD screen-inc: trip computer, outside temp display, audio/HVAC controls, maintenance reminder
  • 4.5L DOHC SMPI 32-valve V8 engine
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, gated shifter, manual shift mode
  • P265/50VR20 all-season performance tires
  • Pwr glass slide/tilt sunroof w/sliding sunshade, one-touch open/close
  • Pwr windows w/front & rear auto-up/down
  • 20" x 8.0" 8-spoke aluminum-alloy wheels
  • Stainless steel dual exhaust w/chrome finishers
  • Warning lights-inc: AWD lock indicator, ABS, airbag, anti-theft, battery charge, brake, cruise control, door ajar, engine check, high-beam, low fuel/oil pressure/washer fluid,rear defroster, seat belt, turn signal, hazard, VDC-off
  • Continously variable valve timing control (CVVTS)
  • Front independent strut sport-tuned susspension w/coil springs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2

