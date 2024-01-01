Menu
2004 Jeep Liberty

280,000 KM

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
2004 Jeep Liberty

THE SUV BEING SOLD AS-IS/SPORT TRIM /4WD./

2004 Jeep Liberty

THE SUV BEING SOLD AS-IS/SPORT TRIM /4WD./

Location

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

280,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 1J4GL48K84W196785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 280,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICE IS INCLUSIVE  ALL FEES, NO ADMIN FEES, ONLY EXTRA IS TAX AND LICENSING.This car being sold AS-IS.Sport Trim,4WD,Automatic, Has 280,000KM on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger,Power Windows, Power Door Locks,Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB,Ready to hit the road,Cruise Control, Fog Lights,All Weather Tiers,Reliable car. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on any cash deal purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough

 

 

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca

416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM 
SATURDAYS 11:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Winter Tires

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

D2 Auto Sales

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

D2 Auto Sales

416-886-7788

2004 Jeep Liberty