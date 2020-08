2004 Nissan Xterra

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control First Aid Kit Anti-Theft System Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) Steel side-door impact beams 3-point front seat belts w/height adjusters/pretensioners/load limiters Convenience Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column Map Lights Variable intermittent windshield wipers Dual front/rear cup holders located in console Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Four Wheel Drive 4-speed automatic transmission w/OD Liquid-filled engine mounts Engine/fuel tank skid plates Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Rear Privacy Glass Comfort Front air conditioning Adjustable front headrests Cargo area storage bins Exterior Front/rear mud guards Front fog lights Charcoal-coloured tubular roof rack w/removable gear basket/wind deflector Suspension Independent double wishbone front suspension Trim Stamped steel fender flares

Additional Features Tonneau Cover Front/rear stabilizer bars Leather-wrapped steering wheel Black body-side mouldings Energy absorbing steering column Low fuel/washer fluid warning indicators Front tow hook Limited slip rear differential Automatic locking hubs Pwr vented front disc/rear drum brakes 73 litre fuel tank Dual black pwr outside mirrors Battery saver feature Rear door pull-down strap LATCH child safety seat anchor system Titanium-look instrument panel Digital compass w/outside temp display Hood buckling creases Passenger-side visor vanity mirror Charcoal-coloured tubular aluminum side step rails SE cloth seating surfaces (1) side cargo net Pop-up removable glass sunroof w/removable sunshade Charcoal-coloured grille crossbar/headlight surround 8-way adjustable front bucket seats Driver seat height adjuster/manual lumbar support Stadium style 50/50 split fold-down rear seat Front passenger side & rear seat map pockets Front centre console w/armrest/dual level storage w/CD slots Pwr windows w/driver side 1-touch auto-down Front curtain side-impact supplemental airbags 100-amp alternator Platinum spark plugs 2269 kg (5000 lb) towing capacity (6) ceiling tie-down clips, (4) floor tie-down hooks in cargo area 12-volt pwr outlets-inc: (1) front, (2) centre console, (1) rear Instrumentation-inc: tach, dual digital trip odometers Rockford Fosgate audio system w/AM/FM stereo w/6 disc in-dash CD changer, (8) high performance speakers-inc: (2) 6.5" front door, (4) 6.5" x 9" cargo area, (2) 1" front door tweeters (4) 17" x 8" 5-spoke aluminum alloy wheels 3.3L (201) SOHC SMPI 12-valve V6 engine Full length box-section ladder frame Live rear axle suspension w/multi-leaf springs Pwr assisted recirculating ball steering

