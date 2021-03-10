+ taxes & licensing
3445 Sheppard Ave E Unit # 7, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K5
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
UP FOR SALE IS A 2004 TOYOTA CAMRY SILVER CLEAN CARFAX PACKED WITH FEATURES LIKE CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM RADIO, CD PLAYER, CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER DOOR LOCKS WINDOWS MIRRORS, WINTER TIRED INCLUDED, GREAT CONDITON ALL SEASON TIRE INSTALLED ALREADY.
CAR RUNS GREAT.
THE ABOVE VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS
Mandatory Disclaimer for any vehicle sold without certification:
This vehicle is being sold As is, unfit, not certified and is not represented as being road worthy, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
