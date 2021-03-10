Menu
2004 Toyota Camry

304,577 KM

$1,999

+ tax & licensing
Xian Auto

905-237-7033

Location

3445 Sheppard Ave E Unit # 7, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

304,577KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6815687
  • VIN: 4T1BE32K84U914873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 304,577 KM

Vehicle Description

UP FOR SALE IS A 2004 TOYOTA CAMRY SILVER CLEAN CARFAX PACKED WITH FEATURES LIKE CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM RADIO, CD PLAYER, CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER DOOR LOCKS WINDOWS MIRRORS, WINTER TIRED INCLUDED, GREAT CONDITON ALL SEASON TIRE INSTALLED ALREADY.

COME BY AND CHECK OUT THIS GOOD LOOKING 2004 TOYOTA CAMRY SILVER CLEAN CARFAX WHILE SUPPLY LASTS.

CAR RUNS GREAT.

***DISCLAIMER******DISCLAIMER******DISCLAIMER***

THE ABOVE VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS

Mandatory Disclaimer for any vehicle sold without certification:
This vehicle is being sold As is, unfit, not certified and is not represented as being road worthy, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

***SPRING PROMOTION SALES!!!!!*** This vehicle is well equipped and to provide you such great driving experience. Don't wait and come to visit Xian Auto to see this vehicle with the best deal you've ever seen. Book appointments to meet our professionals to match the right vehicle with your needs. Don't worry about bad or no credit, because $0 down to finance your cars is possible at Xian Auto. We pay higher for trade-in vehicles. Please visit our website for details: xianauto.ca. We have been serving the GTA for over 10 years.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

