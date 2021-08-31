Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Toyota Echo

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

Contact Seller
2004 Toyota Echo

2004 Toyota Echo

CE

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Toyota Echo

CE

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

  1. 1633380182
  2. 1633380187
  3. 1633380188
  4. 1633380185
  5. 1633380188
  6. 1633380189
  7. 1633380189
  8. 1633380188
  9. 1633380181
  10. 1633380186
  11. 1633380188
  12. 1633380187
  13. 1633380187
  14. 1633380189
  15. 1633380188
  16. 1633380184
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7722301
  • Stock #: 12500
  • VIN: JTDJT123740046925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 12500
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers
Manual Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2010 Mazda MAZDA6 GS
 0 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SEL
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Acura RDX Tech ...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-0020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory