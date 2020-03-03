2005 Audi A6

- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE W/ALLOY WHEEL
- Front/rear floor mats
- Rear window defogger w/timer
- Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
- Halogen headlights w/pwr beam angle adjustment
- Trim
-
- Body-colour door handles
- Leather-wrapped shift knob
- Safety
-
- Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
- Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
- SIDEGUARD inflatable curtain airbags
- Seating
-
- Front seatback storage nets
- Additional Features
-
- Tool Kit
- Front stabilizer bar
- 80 litre fuel tank
- (4) assist handles w/slow retraction feature
- Front/rear body-colour bumpers
- White/red illuminated instruments w/automatic brightness control
- Satellite radio preparation
- Torsen torque sensing centre differential
- First aid kit in rear centre armrest
- Vehicle speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
- Protective body-colour body-side mouldings
- Dual front/rear fog lights
- 4-position intermittent windshield wipers w/heatable washer nozzles
- Digital odometer w/service interval indicator
- Bluetooth cell phone preparation
- (1) front/(2) rear ashtrays
- Dual front/rear reading lights
- (4) tie-down eyelets w/cargo net
- Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbag supplemental restraint system
- ISOFIX & upper tether child seat provisions
- LATCH system for outboard rear seating positions
- Trunk release handle in trunk interior
- Rear 3-point seat belts w/automatic pretensioners
- Puddle lights/active reflectors on all doors
- Adjustable tilt/telescopic steering column
- Front 3-point seat belts w/height adjustment/automatic pretensioners/belt force limiters
- Rear child safety door locks-inc: rear decklid
- Rear seat heat vents
- One-piece trapezoidal grille
- Leather-wrapped 4-spoke multi-function steering wheel
- Roof module above rearview mirror w/eyeglasses compartment
- Illuminated lighter/ashtray/trunk/glove box
- Trunk-mounted battery
- Interior lighting-inc: fade-in/fade-out feature, time delay, front door exit lights, illumination for door handles
- Pwr windows-inc: pinch protection, front/rear 1-touch down/1-touch up, pwr retention, driver door master control switch
- Dual polished exhaust
- REAR SEAT MOUNTED SIDE-IMPACT AIRBAGS
- Split folding rear seat-inc: lockable seat backs, (3) adjustable head restraints
- Anti-theft vehicle alarm system-inc: theft deterrent light, tilt sensor
- Backlit instrumentation-inc: coolant/oil temp gauges, tachometer, speedometer, digital clock w/date, fuel/temp gauge
- Coat hooks-inc: (2) rear roof, (1) B-pillar
- Dual zone automatic climate control system-inc: pollutant/pollen filter, air quality/humidity/sun angle sensors
- Multi-Media Interface (MMI)-inc: TFT colour, 7" high-resolution display screen, control knob & buttons in centre console, operates climate control, central locking, instrumentation, vehicle diagnostics, cell phone, navigation, CD & radio functions, clock
- 3.2L DOHC SEFI 24-valve V6 engine
- 6-speed "Tiptronic" automatic transmission-inc: dynamic shift programming (DSP), auto shift lock, "sport mode" setting
- Four-link front suspension w/reduce feedback through steering
- Independent trapezoidal-link toe-controlled rear suspension
