2005 Audi A6

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Audi A6

Location

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2

647-504-9487

$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 244,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4711269
  • VIN: WAUDT74FX5N049276
Exterior Colour
Stratos Blue Pearl (Blue)
Interior Colour
Cream Beige (NL)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

**Amazing 2005 AUDI A6 QUATTRO, Navigation, sunroof, blue on beige clean leather interior, V6 cyl, 3.2 l engine, 244,000 km, driving nice, available for sale in AS IS condition**
** Buy with confidence; registered dealer with OMVIC and UCDA. Open Sundays only by appointment. When advertising a vehicle with out the safety done yet (We must state as per regulations ): These vehicles are being sold as-is unfit; not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition; mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition . But the vehicle drives fine.**
TAXES and MTO is NOT included in the price.
**FINANCING AVAILABLE100% GUARANTEED APPROVAL!!!**down payment may be required* Regardless of your credit, Good or Poor, let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs.

Trade in are welcome VISA, MASTERCARD accepted, we also speak french, italian and spanish

Please visit us at 585 Kennedy Rd in Scarborough, call before at 6475049487 Stefan

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE W/ALLOY WHEEL
  • Front/rear floor mats
  • Rear window defogger w/timer
  • Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • Halogen headlights w/pwr beam angle adjustment
Trim
  • Body-colour door handles
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
Safety
  • Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
  • Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
  • SIDEGUARD inflatable curtain airbags
Seating
  • Front seatback storage nets
Additional Features
  • Tool Kit
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • 80 litre fuel tank
  • (4) assist handles w/slow retraction feature
  • Front/rear body-colour bumpers
  • White/red illuminated instruments w/automatic brightness control
  • Satellite radio preparation
  • Torsen torque sensing centre differential
  • First aid kit in rear centre armrest
  • Vehicle speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Protective body-colour body-side mouldings
  • Dual front/rear fog lights
  • 4-position intermittent windshield wipers w/heatable washer nozzles
  • Digital odometer w/service interval indicator
  • Bluetooth cell phone preparation
  • (1) front/(2) rear ashtrays
  • Dual front/rear reading lights
  • (4) tie-down eyelets w/cargo net
  • Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbag supplemental restraint system
  • ISOFIX & upper tether child seat provisions
  • LATCH system for outboard rear seating positions
  • Trunk release handle in trunk interior
  • Rear 3-point seat belts w/automatic pretensioners
  • Puddle lights/active reflectors on all doors
  • Adjustable tilt/telescopic steering column
  • Front 3-point seat belts w/height adjustment/automatic pretensioners/belt force limiters
  • Rear child safety door locks-inc: rear decklid
  • Rear seat heat vents
  • One-piece trapezoidal grille
  • Leather-wrapped 4-spoke multi-function steering wheel
  • Roof module above rearview mirror w/eyeglasses compartment
  • Illuminated lighter/ashtray/trunk/glove box
  • Trunk-mounted battery
  • Interior lighting-inc: fade-in/fade-out feature, time delay, front door exit lights, illumination for door handles
  • Pwr windows-inc: pinch protection, front/rear 1-touch down/1-touch up, pwr retention, driver door master control switch
  • Dual polished exhaust
  • REAR SEAT MOUNTED SIDE-IMPACT AIRBAGS
  • Split folding rear seat-inc: lockable seat backs, (3) adjustable head restraints
  • Anti-theft vehicle alarm system-inc: theft deterrent light, tilt sensor
  • Backlit instrumentation-inc: coolant/oil temp gauges, tachometer, speedometer, digital clock w/date, fuel/temp gauge
  • Coat hooks-inc: (2) rear roof, (1) B-pillar
  • Dual zone automatic climate control system-inc: pollutant/pollen filter, air quality/humidity/sun angle sensors
  • Multi-Media Interface (MMI)-inc: TFT colour, 7" high-resolution display screen, control knob & buttons in centre console, operates climate control, central locking, instrumentation, vehicle diagnostics, cell phone, navigation, CD & radio functions, clock
  • 3.2L DOHC SEFI 24-valve V6 engine
  • 6-speed "Tiptronic" automatic transmission-inc: dynamic shift programming (DSP), auto shift lock, "sport mode" setting
  • Four-link front suspension w/reduce feedback through steering
  • Independent trapezoidal-link toe-controlled rear suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2

