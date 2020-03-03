2005 Audi A6

Convenience Cruise Control

FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE W/ALLOY WHEEL

Front/rear floor mats

Rear window defogger w/timer

Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors

Halogen headlights w/pwr beam angle adjustment Trim Body-colour door handles

Leather-wrapped shift knob Safety Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes

Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags

SIDEGUARD inflatable curtain airbags Seating Front seatback storage nets

Additional Features Tool Kit

Front stabilizer bar

80 litre fuel tank

(4) assist handles w/slow retraction feature

Front/rear body-colour bumpers

White/red illuminated instruments w/automatic brightness control

Satellite radio preparation

Torsen torque sensing centre differential

First aid kit in rear centre armrest

Vehicle speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering

Protective body-colour body-side mouldings

Dual front/rear fog lights

4-position intermittent windshield wipers w/heatable washer nozzles

Digital odometer w/service interval indicator

Bluetooth cell phone preparation

(1) front/(2) rear ashtrays

Dual front/rear reading lights

(4) tie-down eyelets w/cargo net

Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbag supplemental restraint system

ISOFIX & upper tether child seat provisions

LATCH system for outboard rear seating positions

Trunk release handle in trunk interior

Rear 3-point seat belts w/automatic pretensioners

Puddle lights/active reflectors on all doors

Adjustable tilt/telescopic steering column

Front 3-point seat belts w/height adjustment/automatic pretensioners/belt force limiters

Rear child safety door locks-inc: rear decklid

Rear seat heat vents

One-piece trapezoidal grille

Leather-wrapped 4-spoke multi-function steering wheel

Roof module above rearview mirror w/eyeglasses compartment

Illuminated lighter/ashtray/trunk/glove box

Trunk-mounted battery

Interior lighting-inc: fade-in/fade-out feature, time delay, front door exit lights, illumination for door handles

Pwr windows-inc: pinch protection, front/rear 1-touch down/1-touch up, pwr retention, driver door master control switch

Dual polished exhaust

REAR SEAT MOUNTED SIDE-IMPACT AIRBAGS

Split folding rear seat-inc: lockable seat backs, (3) adjustable head restraints

Anti-theft vehicle alarm system-inc: theft deterrent light, tilt sensor

Backlit instrumentation-inc: coolant/oil temp gauges, tachometer, speedometer, digital clock w/date, fuel/temp gauge

Coat hooks-inc: (2) rear roof, (1) B-pillar

Dual zone automatic climate control system-inc: pollutant/pollen filter, air quality/humidity/sun angle sensors

Multi-Media Interface (MMI)-inc: TFT colour, 7" high-resolution display screen, control knob & buttons in centre console, operates climate control, central locking, instrumentation, vehicle diagnostics, cell phone, navigation, CD & radio functions, clock

3.2L DOHC SEFI 24-valve V6 engine

6-speed "Tiptronic" automatic transmission-inc: dynamic shift programming (DSP), auto shift lock, "sport mode" setting

Four-link front suspension w/reduce feedback through steering

Independent trapezoidal-link toe-controlled rear suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.