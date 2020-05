2005 BMW 7 Series

Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

Electronically-controlled engine cooling Convenience Universal Garage Door Opener

Halogen free-form fog lights Safety Automatic Headlamps

Front/rear crumple zones

Cornering brake control (CBC)

SMART airbag deployment system

Driver/front passenger airbags

Front safety belt pyrotechnical tensioning system

Safety belt force limiters Seating Front seatback storage nets Trim Chrome grille w/chrome-plated kidney bars

Additional Features Front/rear stabilizer bars

Interlocking door anchoring system

Front/rear body-colour bumpers

Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror

front/rear dual cupholders

Pwr glass sunroof

Tool kit in luggage compartment

Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function

Locking illuminated glovebox w/take-out flashlight

Fully-integrated road safety technology (FIRST)

Side impact protection door reinforcements

Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column

Adaptive LED brakelights

White turn signal indicator lenses

Chrome side window frame trim

Driver/front passenger side thorax airbags

Collapsible tube crash technology

Tire pressure warning

Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS II)

Aluminum hood & front fenders

Rear centre armrest w/storage compartment

Brake wear display

Fully-finished luggage compartment

Front active knee protection airbag system

Battery safety terminal

Front centre armrest w/climate-controlled storage

Heated door locks

Adaptive headlights (ALC)

Rear centre 3-point safety belt

Body-coloured bow-type door handles

Intelligent safety & information system (ISIS)

88 litre fuel tank

Xenon headlamps w/high-pressure washer system

Dual body-coloured auto-dimming pwr heated exterior mirrors

Soft-close trunk lid

Stepless door hinges

Illuminated door handles & ground illumination

(3) manually-adjustable rear seat headrests

"Shark fin" telephone antenna

Roof consoles w/front/rear vanity mirrors

2-position memory for driver's seat

Aux pwr outlet in passenger's footwell area

Electromechanical parking brake w/automatic hold

Rain-sensing windshield wipers w/heated nozzles/parking area

Aluminum 4-link integral rear suspension

Aluminum double-pivot strut-type front suspension

Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system

Crash sensor-inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock

Pwr windows-inc: anti-trap, comfort open/close

Servotronic vehicle speed-sensitive rack & pinion pwr steering

4-wheel inner-ventilated disc brakes

4.4L DOHC 32-valve V8 engine w/double VANOS "steplessly" variable valve timing, Valvetronic

BMW ambiance lighting for front, rear & door panels

Dual-zone automatic climate control w/micro-filter-inc: automatic air recirculation, solar sensor

6-speed automatic transmission w/OD-inc: Steptronic, "shift-by-wire" w/ATM

Comfort start w/start button

Full-size spare alloy wheel/tire

