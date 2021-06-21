2005 Dodge Ram 1500 ...

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $895

7462517 Stock #: 33726 - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!

33726 - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! VIN: 1D7HU18D55J523235

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!

Interior Colour Grey - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Exterior Fog Lights Trailer Hitch Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

