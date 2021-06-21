Menu
2005 Dodge Ram 1500

0 KM

Details

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

2005 Dodge Ram 1500

2005 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT/4X4/DUAL CAP/LIFTED/POWER SEAT&WINDOWS/ALLOYS+

2005 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT/4X4/DUAL CAP/LIFTED/POWER SEAT&WINDOWS/ALLOYS+

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $895

Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7462517
  Stock #: 33726 - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!
  VIN: 1D7HU18D55J523235

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!
  Interior Colour Grey - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 6
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR FINANCING PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE! SERVING the GTA and beyond since 1991, SAME location, SAME phone number: 416-287-0020 - CALL US TODAY! 

Key Features: King of big-truck attitude, the Ram 1500 can handle the diverse duties of comfortable daily driver and capable workhorse with equal ease sharp steering, compliant ride, spacious interior, lift kit, power group, AND SO MUCH MORE. CALL NOW!! 416-287-0020!!

**** This particular unit has 337,349 KMS ****ALL HI WAY DRIVING , LOOKS GOOD , DRIVES GOOD , ITS A BULLY

Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER OR DEBIT. All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing. Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $795 which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS. Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection and peace of mind. A documentation fee of $495 will apply to all finance deals.

Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Conventional Spare Tire

