2005 Ford Five Hundred

101,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

SEL AWD

SEL AWD

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

101,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9487281
  • Stock #: 0028
  • VIN: 1FAFP27115G167827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER LOW KM! ONLY 101000 KM! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! ALLOY RIMS!

REMOTE KEY! POWER SEAT! TWO COMPLETE SET OF TIRES ON RIMS! POWER WINDOWS!

POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! HEAT WORKS PERFECT! CAN'T FIND BETTER WINTER

BEATER! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH ONE OWNER! CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! 

AS IS SALE! GOOD BODY AND PAINT! TIRE AND BRAKE ALL GOOD! CERTIFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

