$2,500+ tax & licensing
416-356-8118
2005 Ford Five Hundred
SEL AWD
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,500
- Listing ID: 9487281
- Stock #: 0028
- VIN: 1FAFP27115G167827
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 101,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SUPER LOW KM! ONLY 101000 KM! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! ALLOY RIMS!
REMOTE KEY! POWER SEAT! TWO COMPLETE SET OF TIRES ON RIMS! POWER WINDOWS!
POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! HEAT WORKS PERFECT! CAN'T FIND BETTER WINTER
BEATER! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH ONE OWNER! CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!
AS IS SALE! GOOD BODY AND PAINT! TIRE AND BRAKE ALL GOOD! CERTIFIABLE!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
Vehicle Features
