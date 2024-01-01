$3,312+ tax & licensing
2005 Honda Civic
Sdn SI AUTO 1OWNER CLEAN CARFAX
Location
Scarboro Mazda
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
1-877-469-5969
$3,312
+ taxes & licensing
Used
178,413KM
VIN 2HGES16875H010273
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 178,413 KM
Vehicle Description
We’ll Buy Your Car Event if You don’t buy ours, All Trade are Welcome
Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3
VEHICLE SOLD AS-IS PARTS USE PURPOSE The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. OUR KEY POLICY Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicle come standard with ONE key, if we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we included them. Additional keys will be charge $250 to $495.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Sun Roof
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Scarboro Mazda
Scarboro Mazda
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
