We’ll Buy Your Car Event if You don’t buy ours, All Trade are Welcome <span>Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3</span> VEHICLE SOLD AS-IS PARTS USE PURPOSE The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.  OUR KEY POLICY Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicle come standard with ONE key, if we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we included them. Additional keys will be charge $250 to $495.

2005 Honda Civic

178,413 KM

$3,312

+ tax & licensing
2005 Honda Civic

Sdn SI AUTO 1OWNER CLEAN CARFAX

2005 Honda Civic

Sdn SI AUTO 1OWNER CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

$3,312

+ taxes & licensing

Used
178,413KM
VIN 2HGES16875H010273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,413 KM

Vehicle Description

We’ll Buy Your Car Event if You don’t buy ours, All Trade are Welcome

Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3




VEHICLE SOLD AS-IS PARTS USE PURPOSE The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.  OUR KEY POLICY Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicle come standard with ONE key, if we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we included them. Additional keys will be charge $250 to $495.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Sun Roof
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

1-877-469-5969

416-752-0970
$3,312

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

2005 Honda Civic