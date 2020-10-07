Menu
2005 Honda Civic

179,800 KM

Details Description Features

$2,499

+ tax & licensing
Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

SE

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale Price

179,800KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 6084570
  • VIN: 2HGES16345H048161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,800 KM

Vehicle Description

SE! AUTO! LOW KM! A/C! GOOD BODY! ENGIEN AND TRANSMISSION ALL GOOD! NICE AND SMOOTH DRIVE!

LEGENDAY HONDA CIVIC, "GOES FOREVER", PERFECT FOR WINTER BEATER OR CITY COMMUTTING!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118,   EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Winter Tires
Steel Wheels
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

