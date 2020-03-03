Menu
2005 Honda CR-V

EX-L

2005 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4781586
  • VIN: JHLRD78975C801802
Exterior Colour
Burgundy
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Cassette
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

Send A Message