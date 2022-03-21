$7,988+ tax & licensing
2005 Lexus RX 330
4DR SUV
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 8818244
- Stock #: 0037
- VIN: 2T2HA31UX5C077731
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SUPER LOW KM! ONLY 160000 KM! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOW ! POWER LOCKS!
CRUSIE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! POWER HEATED SEAT! GOOD BODY OVERALL! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!
LEGENDARY LEXUS RX 330, "GOES FOREVER", AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE! SHIPPER WELCOME!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA
Vehicle Features
