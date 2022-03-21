Menu
2005 Lexus RX 330

160,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,988

+ tax & licensing
Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

4DR SUV

Location

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

160,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8818244
  • Stock #: 0037
  • VIN: 2T2HA31UX5C077731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER LOW KM! ONLY 160000 KM! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOW ! POWER LOCKS!

CRUSIE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! POWER HEATED SEAT! GOOD BODY OVERALL! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!

LEGENDARY LEXUS RX 330, "GOES FOREVER", AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE! SHIPPER WELCOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch

