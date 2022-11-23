Menu
2005 Lexus SC 430

218,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Premium

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

218,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9416530
  • Stock #: 0013
  • VIN: JTHFN48Y050065174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY RARE! MINT CONDITION! HARDTOP CONVERTIBLE! WHITE ON BEIGE! NAVI!

POWER HEATED SEAT! TOP WORKS FINE! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! ACCIDENT FREE!

 CLEAN CARFAX! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! VERY GOOD BODY AND TIRES!

NO RUST! 

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Convertible Hardtop
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

