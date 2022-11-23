$18,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2005 Lexus SC 430
Premium
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9416530
- Stock #: 0013
- VIN: JTHFN48Y050065174
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 218,000 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY RARE! MINT CONDITION! HARDTOP CONVERTIBLE! WHITE ON BEIGE! NAVI!
POWER HEATED SEAT! TOP WORKS FINE! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! ACCIDENT FREE!
CLEAN CARFAX! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! VERY GOOD BODY AND TIRES!
NO RUST!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
