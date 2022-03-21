Menu
2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

198,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

D2 Auto Sales

416-886-7788

2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

SL55 AMG/Automatic/Hardtop Convertible/Certified

2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

SL55 AMG/Automatic/Hardtop Convertible/Certified

Location

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

198,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8822447
  • VIN: WDBSK74F05F090876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SL55 AMG Hardtop Convertible, Comes Certified, 1 Year Warranty, Automatic, Has 198,000KM on it. 2 Door, 2 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, CD Player, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Key less Entry, Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights. Please Call To Confirm Availability......A Finance FEE of $495 WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE DEALS.....No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca

416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-7:00PM 
SATURDAYS 10:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Telematics
Cell Phone Hookup
Convertible Hardtop
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Seat-Massage

D2 Auto Sales

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

