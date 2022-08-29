$21,995+ tax & licensing
416-886-7788
2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
SL55 AMG/Automatic/Hardtop Convertible/Certified
Location
D2 Auto Sales
3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,995
- Listing ID: 9314137
- VIN: WDBSK74F05F090876
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 201,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SL55 AMG Hardtop Convertible, Comes Certified, 1 Year Warranty, Automatic, Has 201,000KM on it. 2 Door, 2 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, CD Player, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Key less Entry, Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights. Please Call To Confirm Availability......A Finance FEE of $495 WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE DEALS.....No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough
FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca
Vehicle Features
